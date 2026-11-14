Bridgeville has a nice mix of hands-on customer jobs right now, from pets to plumbing to car care. Most of these roles offer steady hours, training, and room to grow.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus Location: Bridgeville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a great fit if you love animals and want to learn pet grooming. You get free paid training through Paragon School of Pet Grooming, a $600+ tool kit, employee discounts, and benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Bridgeville, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting from $19.75/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Work in the meat department cutting, wrapping, and stocking meat and seafood while helping members with special orders. Comes with weekly pay, store membership perks, PTO, and access to health benefits and a 401(k) with match (position-eligible).

Employer: Nicklas Supply, Inc.

Location: Bridgeville, PA (Collier Township)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Front-counter role helping customers pick plumbing, kitchen, and bath products and processing their orders. This employee-owned company offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, bonuses, and employee stock ownership.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)

Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash) Location: Bridgeville, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $15.00/hour

Outdoor, active job greeting customers, selling Unlimited Wash Club memberships, and keeping cars moving smoothly through the wash. Offers pay increases with training, recognition programs, paid vacation (per policy), and free/discounted washes and retail.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local spots like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.