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Bridgeville
🛒 Bridgeville, PA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Bridgeville has a nice mix of hands-on customer jobs right now, from pets to plumbing to car care. Most of these roles offer steady hours, training, and room to grow.
Groom Student / Groom Tech (Bather)
- Employer: Pet Supplies Plus
- Location: Bridgeville, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a great fit if you love animals and want to learn pet grooming. You get free paid training through Paragon School of Pet Grooming, a $600+ tool kit, employee discounts, and benefits for full-time staff.
Meat Cutter Part Time – $1000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: Bridgeville, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Starting from $19.75/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Work in the meat department cutting, wrapping, and stocking meat and seafood while helping members with special orders. Comes with weekly pay, store membership perks, PTO, and access to health benefits and a 401(k) with match (position-eligible).
Plumbing Counter Sales – Collier Township
- Employer: Nicklas Supply, Inc.
- Location: Bridgeville, PA (Collier Township)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, in-person
- Salary: Not listed
Front-counter role helping customers pick plumbing, kitchen, and bath products and processing their orders. This employee-owned company offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, bonuses, and employee stock ownership.
Car Wash Attendant – Clean Express Auto Wash
- Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)
- Location: Bridgeville, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Starting at $15.00/hour
Outdoor, active job greeting customers, selling Unlimited Wash Club memberships, and keeping cars moving smoothly through the wash. Offers pay increases with training, recognition programs, paid vacation (per policy), and free/discounted washes and retail.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local spots like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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