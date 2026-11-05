🏭 Bridgeville, DE Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Bridgeville’s plants are busy and looking for hands-on people who like fast-paced, steady work. If you’re into making things, leading teams, or working with tools, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Pictsweet Company

The Pictsweet Company Location: Bridgeville, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team at a major frozen vegetable plant, making sure production runs safely and smoothly. This role is great if you have supervisory experience in manufacturing or food processing and don’t mind shift work, long hours in season, and some time in cold/freezer areas.

Employer: Westmor Industries

Location: 16941 Sussex Hwy, Bridgeville, DE 19933

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and upfitting fuel trucks and equipment. Good fit if you have a mechanical background, like working with tools, hydraulics, and 12-volt systems, and want solid perks like weekly pay, medical, 401(k) with 5% match, and boot reimbursement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.