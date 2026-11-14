Bridgeview’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in packaging and print. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nosco (100% employee owned)

Nosco (100% employee owned) Location: Bridgeview, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $25.00/hour

Support the production floor, check product quality, and handle final QA/QC release and customer documentation. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can be on your feet, and want a role that ties directly to quality metrics and process improvements.

Employer: Nosco (100% employee owned)

Nosco (100% employee owned) Location: Bridgeview, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour

Run and troubleshoot the windowing machine that finishes folding cartons, keeping speed and quality on target. Great for someone with machine experience who likes fast-paced work and doesn’t mind lifting and standing most of the shift.

Employer: Nosco (100% employee owned)

Nosco (100% employee owned) Location: Bridgeview, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $40.00/hour

Set up and operate a multi-color lithographic press to meet tight quality specs. Best for folks with 3+ years press or similar machine experience who want higher pay and room to grow in the pressroom or other departments.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—Nosco often lists related roles and has a clear path to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.