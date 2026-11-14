Bridgeton’s hiring for front-line customer pros right now, from call centers to cannabis to car parts. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet (or on the phone), these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Bridgeton, MO (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Class starts January 17, shifts start between 1–3 PM, must be able to work in the U.S. without sponsorship

Handle inbound calls helping customers with internet and phone issues, plus basic billing questions. Good fit if you’re tech-comfortable, patient with tough calls, and open to nights/weekends in a busy 24/7 call center.

Employer: Proper Brands

Proper Brands Location: Bridgeton, MO dispensary

dispensary Type: Full-time (~40 hrs/week, weekends & some evenings)

(~40 hrs/week, weekends & some evenings) Salary: $15/hour

Budtender-style role helping medical cannabis patients choose the right products and learn how they work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, retirement plan, parental leave, and discounts, but you must be 21+ and able to get a Missouri Agent ID.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Bridgeton, MO

Type: Part-time (flexible schedule, mornings/nights/weekends)

(flexible schedule, mornings/nights/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, run the register, restock, and use basic diagnostic tools. You can start at 16+, and there are benefits even for part-timers, plus growth paths if you want a long-term retail career.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—these employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.