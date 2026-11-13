Bridgeton’s hotel scene is busy, and that means steady work for folks who like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running right. Here are a couple of solid building and grounds jobs hiring now.

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Location: Bridgeton, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep guest rooms and hotel areas clean, stocked, and welcoming. Good fit if you like staying active, have an eye for detail, and enjoy helping guests feel comfortable.

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Midas Hospitality Location: Bridgeton, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the hotel’s engineering and maintenance team, handle HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and safety systems, and manage preventive maintenance and repair projects. Great for someone with strong building systems experience who’s ready to supervise a team and own the property’s upkeep.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.