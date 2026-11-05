🚌 Bridgeton, MO Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Driving Roles

Bridgeton’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road. A few local employers are hiring drivers, from seasonal delivery to full-time CDL routes.

Employer: 3L Logistics Inc. (FedEx contractor)

3L Logistics Inc. (FedEx contractor) Location: Bridgeton, MO (hub in Sauget, IL)

(hub in Sauget, IL) Type: Seasonal / Temporary, in-person

Pay: $20.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid training

Fast-paced delivery role using company vehicles and a handheld scanner/tablet. You’ll follow set routes, lift/move up to 150 lbs, and there’s a chance to move into full-time with benefits if things go well.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Bridgeton, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan with company match, ESPP, employee discounts, EAP

This is a CDL training job—they teach you, give you on-route practice, and help you get your CDL, then move you into a full Driver role (residential, commercial, industrial, or roll-off). Good fit if you want a long-term driving career but don’t have your CDL yet.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

Location: St. Louis / Bridgeton, MO area

Type: Full-time, home daily

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM start

Monday–Friday, Pay: $31/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, volunteer time off, wellness time off, 401(k)

Local CDL Class A route job with dedicated routes and steady hours. You’ll pick up and deliver freight, handle paperwork, and load/unload with some mechanical help—great if you want home daily work at a strong hourly rate.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—driver roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.