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Bridgeport
🏥 Bridgeport WV Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Bridgeport’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of travel contracts plus solid local full-time roles. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or looking to grow your clinical career, this is a good moment to look around.
Travel Polysomnographic Technologist (RPSGT) – ~$1,959/week
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 3x12s, nights)
- Pay: Approx. $1,958/week gross
- Work overnight sleep studies (36 hrs/week) with strong recruiter support and extras like early pay, student loan reimbursement, and wellness tele-visits.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Bridgeport, WV (Retail Pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16–$24/hour
- Front-line pharmacy role filling scripts, helping patients, and supporting immunizations, with structured training and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).
Med Tech | Full Time
- Employer: Harmony Senior Services
- Location: 2025 White Oaks Blvd, Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Hands-on role in senior living: pass meds, assist with ADLs, help with activities, and support residents day to day. Requires CNA + Med Tech license and offers 401k, benefits, training, and flexible scheduling.
Urologist
- Employer: United Hospital Center (UHC) / WVU Medicine
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Contract / Employed Physician
- Pay: Guaranteed base salary + bonus incentives (exact amount not listed)
- Join a hospital-owned, well-established urology practice at a 300-bed nonprofit hospital with a dedicated urology OR, advanced tech (SpaceOAR, UroLift, Blue Light Cystoscopy, UroNav), and strong APP support.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – ~$2,179/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: Estimated $2,178.52/week
- Day-shift RRT contract with housing and per diem included in the package, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and licensure reimbursement.
Chiropractor – $80K–$100K + Bonuses
- Employer: HCRC Consulting (for local chiropractic practice)
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000–$100,000 base + immediate bonus potential
- Long-established wellness-focused clinic seeking a strong manual adjuster; no weekends, profit sharing potential, PTO, and malpractice coverage included.
Polysomnographic Technologist / Sleep Tech – ~$2,043/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Estimated $2,043/week (incl. ~$1,267 stipend)
- Night-shift sleep tech role doing full sleep study setup and analysis, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP stock benefits.
Travel Polysomnographic Technologist – ~$1,987/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $1,987/week
- Night sleep lab contract with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call, plus strong traveler-focused support.
Travel Polysomnographic Technologist – ~$2,043/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Estimated $2,043/week
- Another listing for the same client/schedule as above, focused on RPSGT sleep techs with WV license and strong communication skills.
Travel Polysomnographer (RPSGT) – ~$2,082/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,082/week
- Night-shift sleep tech role performing and scoring sleep studies, with Trustaff’s traveler-first support, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and bonuses.
Travel Polysomnographer – ~$2,010/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,010/week
- Registered Polysomnographic Technologist contract in a sleep lab, backed by an RN-founded, nationwide travel agency.
Travel Polysomnographer – ~$2,046/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,046/week
- EPIC-based sleep lab using advanced tech; requires 2–3 prior travel assignments and RPSGT certification, with a supportive team environment.
Travel Polysomnographer – ~$2,010/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,010/week
- EEG/Polysomnographer role with access to a large national job network, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Physician – Gastroenterology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for local group)
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Full-time, Employed GI
- Pay: Not listed (CompHealth assists with negotiation)
- Outpatient-focused GI with Mon–Fri 8–5, 3 clinic days/2 procedure days, 1:6 call, APP support, and an accredited office endoscopy center with academic affiliation.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,221/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: Approx. $2,221/week
- Day-shift RT covering cardiopulmonary and general care at a 292-bed Level II trauma center using EPIC, with full medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,131/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: Approx. $2,131/week
- Day-shift RT contract with guaranteed stipends for certain call-offs and Coast’s traveler-focused support and benefits.
Travel Stepdown RN – ~$2,342/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: Estimated $2,342/week
- Stepdown RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet-friendly housing options, and strong recruiter support.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – ~$2,179/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: Approx. $2,179/week
- RRT travel role with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel/per diem support.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: United Hospital Center (UHC)
- Location: 327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed
- Clinic-based MA role (Orthopaedics) doing vitals, rooming, procedures support, scheduling, and admin tasks; requires HS diploma and MA program or 1 year clinical experience.
Nurse Manager
- Employer: Sevita / ResCare Community Living
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead RNs and LPNs serving individuals with developmental and complex needs—heavy on leadership, quality, training, and care coordination, with full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have several similar openings in the area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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