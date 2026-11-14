Bridgeport’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of travel contracts plus solid local full-time roles. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or looking to grow your clinical career, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 3x12s, nights)

Pay: Approx. $1,958/week gross

Work overnight sleep studies (36 hrs/week) with strong recruiter support and extras like early pay, student loan reimbursement, and wellness tele-visits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Bridgeport, WV (Retail Pharmacy)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16–$24/hour

Front-line pharmacy role filling scripts, helping patients, and supporting immunizations, with structured training and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).

Employer: Harmony Senior Services

Location: 2025 White Oaks Blvd, Bridgeport, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on role in senior living: pass meds, assist with ADLs, help with activities, and support residents day to day. Requires CNA + Med Tech license and offers 401k, benefits, training, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: United Hospital Center (UHC) / WVU Medicine

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Contract / Employed Physician

Pay: Guaranteed base salary + bonus incentives (exact amount not listed)

Guaranteed base (exact amount not listed) Join a hospital-owned, well-established urology practice at a 300-bed nonprofit hospital with a dedicated urology OR, advanced tech (SpaceOAR, UroLift, Blue Light Cystoscopy, UroNav), and strong APP support.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Pay: Estimated $2,178.52/week

Day-shift RRT contract with housing and per diem included in the package, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and licensure reimbursement.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (for local chiropractic practice)

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$100,000 base + immediate bonus potential

Long-established wellness-focused clinic seeking a strong manual adjuster; no weekends, profit sharing potential, PTO, and malpractice coverage included.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Estimated $2,043/week (incl. ~$1,267 stipend)

Night-shift sleep tech role doing full sleep study setup and analysis, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP stock benefits.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $1,987/week

Night sleep lab contract with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call, plus strong traveler-focused support.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Estimated $2,043/week

Another listing for the same client/schedule as above, focused on RPSGT sleep techs with WV license and strong communication skills.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,082/week

Night-shift sleep tech role performing and scoring sleep studies, with Trustaff’s traveler-first support, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and bonuses.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,010/week

Registered Polysomnographic Technologist contract in a sleep lab, backed by an RN-founded, nationwide travel agency.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,046/week

EPIC-based sleep lab using advanced tech; requires 2–3 prior travel assignments and RPSGT certification, with a supportive team environment.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,010/week

EEG/Polysomnographer role with access to a large national job network, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for local group)

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Full-time, Employed GI

Pay: Not listed (CompHealth assists with negotiation)

Not listed (CompHealth assists with negotiation) Outpatient-focused GI with Mon–Fri 8–5, 3 clinic days/2 procedure days, 1:6 call, APP support, and an accredited office endoscopy center with academic affiliation.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Pay: Approx. $2,221/week

Day-shift RT covering cardiopulmonary and general care at a 292-bed Level II trauma center using EPIC, with full medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Pay: Approx. $2,131/week

Day-shift RT contract with guaranteed stipends for certain call-offs and Coast’s traveler-focused support and benefits.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Pay: Estimated $2,342/week

Stepdown RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet-friendly housing options, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Pay: Approx. $2,179/week

RRT travel role with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel/per diem support.

Employer: United Hospital Center (UHC)

Location: 327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Clinic-based MA role (Orthopaedics) doing vitals, rooming, procedures support, scheduling, and admin tasks; requires HS diploma and MA program or 1 year clinical experience.

Employer: Sevita / ResCare Community Living

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead RNs and LPNs serving individuals with developmental and complex needs—heavy on leadership, quality, training, and care coordination, with full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have several similar openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.