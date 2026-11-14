Bridgeport’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and regional employers hiring across shifts. If you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co.

Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Location: Bridgeport, WV (moving to Fairmont, WV in 2027 )

(moving to in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers and shop techs find the right Cat® parts, answer calls, place orders, and work with parts databases. Good fit if you have mechanical or industrial experience (or technical school/military background) and want strong benefits, job stability, and room to grow across multiple locations.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Bridgeport, WV (Meadowbrook)

(Meadowbrook) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$19.20/hour

Lead back-of-house operations: shipment, stock, inventory accuracy, and store readiness while coaching associates. Great if you have 1–2 years of retail experience, like fast-paced work, and want leadership responsibilities with a well-known brand.

Employer: Menards

Location: Bridgeport, WV

Type: Part-time

Primary Hours: 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Early-morning role stocking shelves and keeping displays full and neat. Comes with store discount, profit sharing, extra weekend pay, and flexible scheduling—nice option if you want a side job or need mornings only.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many managers are open to training if you show up ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.