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🎁 Free Finds Around Bridgeport — Desks, Firewood & More
Bridgeport neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to kids’ clothes and more. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs nearby.
Electric Scooter with Seat
Item: Electric scooter with seat
Condition: Has a comfortable seat and sturdy frame, includes charger. Poster says it probably needs new batteries and hasn't been used for a long time.
Location: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay, TX
Source: Nextdoor (Free section, Sports & outdoors)
Good option if you’re handy and can replace batteries or want a project scooter.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Red and Black Plaid Blanket
Item: Cozy red and black plaid blanket
Condition: Described as cozy and perfect for warmth
Location: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay, TX
Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)
Nice extra blanket for the couch, guest room, or car in winter.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE Seasoned Firewood
Item: Free seasoned firewood
Condition: Seasoned; you buck up and haul off yourself
Location: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay, TX
Source: Nextdoor (Garden)
Great for fireplaces, fire pits, or camping. You’ll need tools and a vehicle to cut and transport the wood.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
12 Month Girls' Dresses - Pink and Plaid
Item: Set of two girls’ dresses
- One pink dress with floral pattern and overcoat
- One black plaid dress with bows and matching bloomers
Size: Both tagged 12 month
Condition: Free and perfect condition
Location: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay, TX
Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)
Nice little bundle if you have a 12‑month‑old or know someone who does.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Black Metal and Wood Desk
Item: Black metal and wood desk
Features: Sturdy desk with a drawer and storage space
Pickup note: Poster says MUST PICK UP TODAY
Location: East Bay Estates, Bridgeport, TX
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
Good for a home office, student desk, or craft space. Make sure you can get there quickly and have help to load it.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in and around Bridgeport tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.