Bridgeport neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to kids’ clothes and more. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Electric scooter with seat

Condition: Has a comfortable seat and sturdy frame, includes charger. Poster says it probably needs new batteries and hasn't been used for a long time.

Location: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay, TX

Source: Nextdoor (Free section, Sports & outdoors)

Good option if you’re handy and can replace batteries or want a project scooter.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Cozy red and black plaid blanket

Condition: Described as cozy and perfect for warmth

Location: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay, TX

Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)

Nice extra blanket for the couch, guest room, or car in winter.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free seasoned firewood

Condition: Seasoned; you buck up and haul off yourself

Location: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay, TX

Source: Nextdoor (Garden)

Great for fireplaces, fire pits, or camping. You’ll need tools and a vehicle to cut and transport the wood.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of two girls’ dresses

One pink dress with floral pattern and overcoat

dress with and One black plaid dress with bows and matching bloomers

Size: Both tagged 12 month

Condition: Free and perfect condition

Location: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay, TX

Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)

Nice little bundle if you have a 12‑month‑old or know someone who does.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black metal and wood desk

Features: Sturdy desk with a drawer and storage space

Pickup note: Poster says MUST PICK UP TODAY

Location: East Bay Estates, Bridgeport, TX

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Good for a home office, student desk, or craft space. Make sure you can get there quickly and have help to load it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in and around Bridgeport tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.