Bridgeport’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level outreach to high-earning field sales. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Solar

Trinity Solar Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped commission, first-year OTE $130,000–$150,000+

Sell solar and roofing to homeowners using warm, qualified leads (no pure cold-calling grind). You get paid training, multiple income streams, and a clear path to leadership if you’re a strong closer with 1–3+ years of sales experience.

Employer: Central Health Uniform (CHU)

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow CHU’s partnerships with healthcare facilities, schools, and training programs across Connecticut. Good fit if you enjoy outreach, follow-ups, and building long-term community relationships while keeping everything organized in a CRM.

Employer: Gruma

Location: Bridgeport, CT (06604)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + 20% discretionary bonus, car benefit, full benefits, 401(k) match

Lead and support District Sales Reps, manage the sales budget and reports, and work with grocery customers in the area. Ideal if you have a business degree, 3+ years of sales management, strong Excel skills, and can travel around the district.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.