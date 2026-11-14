Bridgeport’s energy and waste-to-energy plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, rotating shifts, and keeping the lights on, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, troubleshoot, and repair mechanical equipment across the power plant, from pumps and conveyors to mobile equipment. This role is very hands-on and physical, with lots of variety, overtime potential, and strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401k match, tuition and loan help).

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and inspect boilers and support systems, read gauges, take samples, and keep equipment running safely and efficiently. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills, can work rotating shifts, and want to build experience with power plant systems and air pollution control.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day boiler and plant operations, watching emissions and performance while guiding junior operators. Ideal for someone with a few years in power plants who’s ready for more responsibility and likes a mix of control-room decisions and field work.

Employer: WIN Waste Innovations

WIN Waste Innovations Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible operator role that covers multiple positions (scale, crane, utility, assistant plant operator) and trains you up toward Plant Operator level. Great if you want broad experience across the whole facility, from tipping floor and cranes to water chemistry and air pollution control systems.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.