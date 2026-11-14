Bridgeport’s security and investigations scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks with law enforcement, military, or security backgrounds. If you’ve got a clearance or strong investigative skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Bridgeport & Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,400 – $125,200/year

Support classified programs and facilities, handling personnel and physical security, document control, subcontractor security, and inspection readiness. You’ll need a current Secret clearance (with ability to get TS) and experience in classified environments; in return you get strong pay, big-company benefits, and growth in a major aerospace/defense employer.

Employer: Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $23/hour

Field role doing mobile and stationary surveillance on insurance claims (workers’ comp, liability, disability, etc.). Good fit if you have law enforcement, military, or criminal justice experience, like working independently, and want benefits plus paid holidays and vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.