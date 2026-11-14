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Bridgeport
🏥 Bridgeport, CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $310K
12 days ago
Bridgeport’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now, from weekend home health work to six-figure physician roles.
Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and grow your career in Bridgeport, CT.
Home Health Aide – Weekends (CNA/HHA)
- Employer: Mozaic Senior Life
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Internship / Per Diem (2 shifts every other weekend)
- Pay: Not listed
This flexible per diem role is great if you want weekend work and already have CNA or HHA certification plus a valid CT driver’s license and dementia experience. You’ll provide hands-on care in the community, with shifts from 4–12 hours and overtime over 40 hours paid at time-and-a-half.
CRNA – Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
If you’re a certified CRNA, this role lets you provide anesthesia in hospital and surgery center settings. You’ll handle pre-op assessments, anesthesia administration, and post-op recovery while working closely with surgeons and perioperative teams.
Breast Ultrasound Technologist
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect for an experienced ultrasound tech who enjoys patient-facing work. You’ll focus on breast imaging, positioning patients, running the ultrasound equipment, and collaborating with radiologists in a patient-centered setting.
Patient Care Tech (PCA, CNA, EMT) – Cardiovascular
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Medical Center
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Full-time, rotating days/evenings, every other weekend & holiday
- Pay: Not listed
Good entry point into hospital work: no experience required, training is provided. You’ll support cardiovascular patients with direct and indirect care in a busy unit, with a clinical ladder for career growth if you hold credentials like CNA, EMT, CPCT/A, or CMA.
Anesthesiologist – Assistant/Associate Professor
- Employer: Yale School of Medicine (Bridgeport Hospital)
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Full-time faculty
- Pay: Not listed
For board-eligible or board-certified anesthesiologists interested in academic medicine. You’ll provide clinical care, teach residents and fellows, and can pursue clinical or translational research, with possible subspecialty assignments based on your training.
Physician – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Employer: CompHealth (outpatient FQHC placement)
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Full-time (flexible and part-time options)
- Salary: $290,000 – $310,000 per year
Office-based OB-GYN role with no call and no vaginal deliveries – only scheduled C-sections. You’ll work Monday–Friday in a multispecialty federally qualified health center, serving an existing patient base with access to modern surgical equipment and full benefits.
Master’s Level Clinician (Hybrid)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Bridgeport, CT 06604 (Hybrid remote)
- Type: Part-time (approx. 15–35 hours/week)
- Pay: $35.00 – $39.00 per hour
Ideal for licensed or license-eligible MSW, counseling, MFT, or psychology grads. You’ll provide individual, family, and group therapy using evidence-based approaches like CBT and motivational interviewing, with a flexible schedule and professional development support.
Principal Psychiatrist (DMHAS) – Office/On-Site
- Employer: State of Connecticut – DMHAS
- Location: Bridgeport, CT (Southwest CT Mental Health System) and other CT sites
- Type: Full-time, part-time, or per diem
- Pay: Base salary not listed; up to $30,000 recruitment incentive plus $3,000–$5,000 annual board bonuses
For board-certified psychiatrists seeking stable state service with strong benefits. You’ll supervise care teams, provide direct psychiatric treatment, and may receive on-call/weekend pay, CME/professional development time, and flexible schedules.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,381/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, 7a–5p, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $3,381 per week (includes stipends, per listing)
A solid short-term contract for experienced Cath Lab Techs (1+ year required). Comes with day-1 medical benefits, travel and lodging stipends for those who qualify, 401(k), CEUs, and daily or weekly direct-deposit pay.
OR Registered Nurse (Travel/Contract)
- Employer: HumanEdge Health
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Contract, day shift, 11/30/2026 – 02/27/2027
- Pay: Not listed
For experienced OR RNs (3+ years) with ACLS and BLS. You’ll work day shifts with call, covering a wide range of cases (general, robotics, ortho, neuro, GYN, ENT, plastics, urology) through an agency focused on strong support and benefits.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose the lead.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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