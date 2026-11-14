Bridgeport’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now, from weekend home health work to six-figure physician roles.

Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and grow your career in Bridgeport, CT.

Employer: Mozaic Senior Life

Mozaic Senior Life Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Internship / Per Diem (2 shifts every other weekend)

Internship / Per Diem (2 shifts every other weekend) Pay: Not listed

This flexible per diem role is great if you want weekend work and already have CNA or HHA certification plus a valid CT driver’s license and dementia experience. You’ll provide hands-on care in the community, with shifts from 4–12 hours and overtime over 40 hours paid at time-and-a-half.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

If you’re a certified CRNA, this role lets you provide anesthesia in hospital and surgery center settings. You’ll handle pre-op assessments, anesthesia administration, and post-op recovery while working closely with surgeons and perioperative teams.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Perfect for an experienced ultrasound tech who enjoys patient-facing work. You’ll focus on breast imaging, positioning patients, running the ultrasound equipment, and collaborating with radiologists in a patient-centered setting.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time, rotating days/evenings, every other weekend & holiday

Full-time, rotating days/evenings, Pay: Not listed

Good entry point into hospital work: no experience required, training is provided. You’ll support cardiovascular patients with direct and indirect care in a busy unit, with a clinical ladder for career growth if you hold credentials like CNA, EMT, CPCT/A, or CMA.

Employer: Yale School of Medicine (Bridgeport Hospital)

(Bridgeport Hospital) Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time faculty

Full-time faculty Pay: Not listed

For board-eligible or board-certified anesthesiologists interested in academic medicine. You’ll provide clinical care, teach residents and fellows, and can pursue clinical or translational research, with possible subspecialty assignments based on your training.

Employer: CompHealth (outpatient FQHC placement)

(outpatient FQHC placement) Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time (flexible and part-time options)

Full-time (flexible and part-time options) Salary: $290,000 – $310,000 per year

Office-based OB-GYN role with no call and no vaginal deliveries – only scheduled C-sections. You’ll work Monday–Friday in a multispecialty federally qualified health center, serving an existing patient base with access to modern surgical equipment and full benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Bridgeport, CT 06604 (Hybrid remote)

Type: Part-time (approx. 15–35 hours/week )

Part-time (approx. ) Pay: $35.00 – $39.00 per hour

Ideal for licensed or license-eligible MSW, counseling, MFT, or psychology grads. You’ll provide individual, family, and group therapy using evidence-based approaches like CBT and motivational interviewing, with a flexible schedule and professional development support.

Employer: State of Connecticut – DMHAS

Location: Bridgeport, CT (Southwest CT Mental Health System) and other CT sites

(Southwest CT Mental Health System) and other CT sites Type: Full-time, part-time, or per diem

Full-time, part-time, or per diem Pay: Base salary not listed; up to $30,000 recruitment incentive plus $3,000–$5,000 annual board bonuses

For board-certified psychiatrists seeking stable state service with strong benefits. You’ll supervise care teams, provide direct psychiatric treatment, and may receive on-call/weekend pay, CME/professional development time, and flexible schedules.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time travel contract , 13 weeks , 7a–5p, 40 hrs/week

Full-time , , 7a–5p, 40 hrs/week Pay: $3,381 per week (includes stipends, per listing)

A solid short-term contract for experienced Cath Lab Techs (1+ year required). Comes with day-1 medical benefits, travel and lodging stipends for those who qualify, 401(k), CEUs, and daily or weekly direct-deposit pay.

Employer: HumanEdge Health

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Contract, day shift, 11/30/2026 – 02/27/2027

Contract, day shift, Pay: Not listed

For experienced OR RNs (3+ years) with ACLS and BLS. You’ll work day shifts with call, covering a wide range of cases (general, robotics, ortho, neuro, GYN, ENT, plastics, urology) through an agency focused on strong support and benefits.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose the lead.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.