Bridgeport’s aerospace scene is buzzing, especially around Sikorsky and advanced rotorcraft design. If you’re a seasoned mechanical or aerospace engineer, there are several high-paying roles open right now.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky)

Lockheed Martin (Sikorsky) Location: Bridgeport / Stratford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100/year

Senior design role working on advanced helicopter structures and components. You’ll use CATIA V5/V6 (3DX) and strong structural/mechanical design skills to take parts from concept to production, and you’ll partner closely with manufacturing to solve real shop-floor problems. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, holidays, parental leave, and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).

Note: The other links provided are duplicate postings for this same Design Engineer Stf – E4 role at Lockheed Martin in Bridgeport.

If this looks close to your background, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume with your CATIA and structural design wins, and apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.