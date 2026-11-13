Bridgeport’s roads are busy, and so are the shops and fleets that keep everything moving. If you like working with your hands or being behind the wheel, these local transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Next Step (for Black Horse Garage )

Next Step (for ) Location: Bridgeport, CT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Hands-on role doing general maintenance, repairs, and inspections on many makes and models. Good fit if you already wrench on cars, want more training and mentorship, and like a clean, team-focused shop.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Bridgeport, CT (routes in CT, NY, RI)

(routes in CT, NY, RI) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: Average $1,550 – $1,900 weekly, plus $5,000 sign-on bonus

Daily home time with 100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook freight using walking floor trailers. Great for Class A drivers with 3+ months experience who want steady routes, paid orientation, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Advanced diesel role working on customer-owned construction and industrial equipment, including mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and diesel systems. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ experience, your own tools, and want strong benefits, growth paths, and some field service work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.