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🚌 Bridgeport CT Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Bridgeport’s roads are busy, and so are the shops and fleets that keep everything moving. If you like working with your hands or being behind the wheel, these local transportation jobs are worth a look.
Mechanic (Automotive Technician)
- Employer: Next Step (for Black Horse Garage)
- Location: Bridgeport, CT (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
Hands-on role doing general maintenance, repairs, and inspections on many makes and models. Good fit if you already wrench on cars, want more training and mentorship, and like a clean, team-focused shop.
CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver – WIN Waste
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Bridgeport, CT (routes in CT, NY, RI)
- Type: Full-time company driver
- Pay: Average $1,550 – $1,900 weekly, plus $5,000 sign-on bonus
Daily home time with 100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook freight using walking floor trailers. Great for Class A drivers with 3+ months experience who want steady routes, paid orientation, PTO, and full benefits.
Diesel Mechanic – Customer Equipment Solutions (Service Tech III)
- Employer: United Rentals
- Location: Bridgeport, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)
Advanced diesel role working on customer-owned construction and industrial equipment, including mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and diesel systems. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ experience, your own tools, and want strong benefits, growth paths, and some field service work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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