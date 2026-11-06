🏥 Bridgeport, CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bridgeport’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and community clinics all hiring. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are solid options here from entry-level to advanced practice.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bridgeport, CT

Salary: $3,381 per week (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts (7a–5p) starting 11/30/2026

This is a high-paying travel role for an experienced Cath Lab Technologist (1+ year required). Comes with day-1 medical benefits, stipends for those who qualify, 401K, daily or weekly pay, and lots of extra perks like CEUs and license assistance.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Schedule: Three 8-hour shifts/week, rotating 7a–3:30p & 3p–11:30p, every other weekend & holiday

Great fit if you’re starting out or growing in patient care—no experience required and training is on-site. You’ll support surgical patients on a busy unit, with a clinical ladder for career growth and strong benefits through the Hartford HealthCare network.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Schedule: Rotating Day (7a–7:30p) / Night (7p–7:30a)

Join a growing ICU/PCU team caring for neuro, heart & vascular, and surgical oncology patients at a Magnet-designated hospital. Perks include a nurse residency for new grads, tuition reimbursement, possible loan forgiveness, wellness programs, and free on-site parking.

Employer: Optimus Health Care

Location: Bridgeport, CT

Salary: Range not listed (competitive; based on experience and skills)

Range not listed (competitive; based on experience and skills) Type: Full-time, Outpatient

Schedule: Monday–Friday, one late evening (Tuesday), no weekends or call

Lead psychiatric care for adults and adolescents in both outpatient and IOP settings. This role offers a 100% outpatient schedule, potential NHSC loan repayment if eligible, and the chance to serve a diverse community; Spanish language skills are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.