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Why Detroit cowboy brought his horse on a bus: ‘I’m everywhere with my horses’
By Nushrat Rahman, Bridge Detroit,9 days ago
It turns out Jordan Williams wasn’t actually trying to ride a Detroit bus with his horse Raven. Williams, cofounder of Urban City Cowboys, was out with his best friend (another horse owner), and their horses in Detroit over the weekend for a fundraiser, riding along 7 Mile Road, when he came across a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus pulling into a stop.