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EMS, jails, cannabis and more: How Michigan voted on local ballot issues
By Eli Newman,6 days ago
Michigan voters generally supported efforts to fund public safety, libraries, roads and parks. Eight communities rejected efforts to fund EMS, which could also impact fire and police services. Retail cannabis is expanding in six communities. Michigan voters overwhelmingly supported keeping their local emergency services funded this November general election. There...
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