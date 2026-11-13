Bridge City has a steady need for people who can keep traffic and river traffic moving safely. If you like routine, responsibility, and working around the water, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Louisiana DOTD – Engineering & Operations, District 2 (New Orleans)

Louisiana Location: Bridge City, LA

Salary: $2,784 – $5,009 monthly

Employment Type: Classified, Probational or Promotional

Closing Date: 11/26/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Operate a state-owned drawbridge, log openings/closings, and keep equipment in good working order—no prior experience or training required. Work hours may vary, and as a state employee you get access to solid benefits like insurance, paid holidays, leave, and retirement options.

Note: The other two listings share the same job number and duties, so they appear to be duplicate postings of this same role.

If this sounds like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.