📋 Bridge City, LA Admin Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles

Bridge City has a steady stream of state and education jobs, especially in support roles. If you’ve got admin experience and like helping things run smoothly, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Office of Juvenile Justice (Bridge City Center for Youth)

Office of Juvenile Justice (Bridge City Center for Youth) Location: Bridge City, LA

Salary: $15.76 – $27.01 hourly (listed as $25.00/hr in posting details)

Type: Part-time, WAE (24 hours/week)

This role supports leadership and staff with advanced admin work: scheduling, reports, purchasing, and acting as a key contact for vendors and partner agencies. You’ll need 3 years of administrative experience (or qualifying college credits), strong organization skills, and the ability to handle confidential information and background/drug screening.

Note: The same job is cross-posted under Grambling State University and Nunez Community College, but all three listings point to this single OJJ position at Bridge City Center for Youth.

If this sounds like a fit, don’t wait—state postings can close fast once they have enough applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.