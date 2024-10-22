Brick Library to Host Free Watercolor Painting Workshop

Noted Jersey Shore artist Jamie Jarka will present “Intro to Watercolors” during November at three branches of the Ocean County Library, including Brick and Point Pleasant Borough.

A public school art teacher for more than 20 years, Jarka has been the driving force behind Lil Monsters Art , where paint parties, family nights and team-building workshops are central to a mission of “accessible, enjoyable and inspiring experiences in art.”

In the program, geared for adults and seniors, Jarka will provide step-by-step guidance to create your very own greeting cards and bookmarks using watercolors.

Jamie earned a Bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts from Richard Stockton College (now Stockton University) after studying at the Art Institute of Philadelphia and gaining experience in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The free program will be presented Friday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Brick library on Chambers Bridge Road. It will also be presented at the Point Pleasant Borough branch, on Beaver Dam Road, Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Registration is required, and a form can be found at this link . Those seeking more information can call 732-349-6200.