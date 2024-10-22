Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Brick Shorebeat

    Brick Library to Host Free Watercolor Painting Workshop

    By Daniel Nee,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWxNQ_0wGsiBhs00

    The Brick Township branch of the Ocean County Library. (Photo: Daniel Nee)

    Noted Jersey Shore artist Jamie Jarka will present “Intro to Watercolors” during November at three branches of the Ocean County Library, including Brick and Point Pleasant Borough.

    A public school art teacher for more than 20 years, Jarka has been the driving force behind Lil Monsters Art , where paint parties, family nights and team-building workshops are central to a mission of “accessible, enjoyable and inspiring experiences in art.”

    In the program, geared for adults and seniors, Jarka will provide step-by-step guidance to create your very own greeting cards and bookmarks using watercolors.

    Jamie earned a Bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts from Richard Stockton College (now Stockton University) after studying at the Art Institute of Philadelphia and gaining experience in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    The free program will be presented Friday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Brick library on Chambers Bridge Road. It will also be presented at the Point Pleasant Borough branch, on Beaver Dam Road, Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Registration is required, and a form can be found at this link . Those seeking more information can call 732-349-6200.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today11 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy