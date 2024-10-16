Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Brick Shorebeat

    Reminder: Brick’s Annual ‘Fall Fest’ is Set For Saturday, Oct. 19

    By Daniel Nee,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3CyY_0w8mUxml00

    Brick’s Fall Fest (Credit: Township of Brick)

    Brick Township will celebrate its annual Fall Fest this Saturday, Oct. 19, with perfect weather predicted for one last hurrah at Windward Beach Park (and the Metedeconk River) before more cool, autumn air rolls in.

    The free event will feature an exciting lineup of activities, including a corn hole tournament, games for all ages, and a chance to test your skills with hatchet throwing. Guests can enjoy sitting by a number of fire pits near the beach, and enjoy seasonal treats from an array of food trucks, offering a variety of delicious options.

    The day will end with a fireworks display at 7 p.m., visible from the park as well as on the river – a tradition for some boaters as they end their seasons on the water.

    The National Weather Service is forecasting a sunny day Saturday with no chance of rain and a high of 68 degrees. The overnight low will dip down to 44 degrees, however. In the unlikely event of a rain-out, Fall Fest will be pushed back one day and will be held Sunday.

    Complimentary shuttle buses will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m. and will run continuously to and from Windward Beach. The final buses will leave Windward Beach at 7:30 p.m. The shuttle bus locations are Lanes Mill Elementary School and Drum Point Elementary School. (Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult to use the shuttles.)

    The event officially runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz17 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup14 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson25 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile10 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy