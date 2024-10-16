Reminder: Brick’s Annual ‘Fall Fest’ is Set For Saturday, Oct. 19

Brick Township will celebrate its annual Fall Fest this Saturday, Oct. 19, with perfect weather predicted for one last hurrah at Windward Beach Park (and the Metedeconk River) before more cool, autumn air rolls in.

The free event will feature an exciting lineup of activities, including a corn hole tournament, games for all ages, and a chance to test your skills with hatchet throwing. Guests can enjoy sitting by a number of fire pits near the beach, and enjoy seasonal treats from an array of food trucks, offering a variety of delicious options.

The day will end with a fireworks display at 7 p.m., visible from the park as well as on the river – a tradition for some boaters as they end their seasons on the water.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a sunny day Saturday with no chance of rain and a high of 68 degrees. The overnight low will dip down to 44 degrees, however. In the unlikely event of a rain-out, Fall Fest will be pushed back one day and will be held Sunday.

Complimentary shuttle buses will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m. and will run continuously to and from Windward Beach. The final buses will leave Windward Beach at 7:30 p.m. The shuttle bus locations are Lanes Mill Elementary School and Drum Point Elementary School. (Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult to use the shuttles.)

The event officially runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free.