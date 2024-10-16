Reconstruction of Chambers Bridge Road Near Brick Parkway Interchange Approved

The Ocean County Commissioners have awarded a contract for the reconstruction of a portion of Chambers Bridge Road in Brick Township near the site of interchange 90 of the Garden State Parkway.

The county, earlier this month, awarded a $641,028 contract to D’Avellino Construction Company, of Freehold, to complete the work, which entails a new road surface, drainage improvements and signage in the busy area of Chambers Bridge near the Parkway overpasses and nearby traffic lights.

The contract specifies that the work must be completed within six months.

The contractor will reconstruct a 750 linear foot portion of the roadway – about .14 miles – that runs under the Garden State Parkway overpass where it crosses the road. According to specifications, the project will include grading, drainage improvements, soil erosion prevention and landscaping. New traffic signals will also be installed, and the roadway will be widened, with new grading present on the west side. The work will include a new “signal ahead” sign, alerting drivers to a potential red light that cannot otherwise be seen since its view is blocked by the overpass.

The project, while not large in physical area, is expected to be complex due to the presence of the Parkway overpass. It will include some portions that must be hand-dug by workers rather than using power excavation tools. Temporary lane closures will also be required, the specifications say. No detours will be permitted and the contractor must keep the busy road open to traffic.

The specifications call for work to be halted on weekends and holidays. Daytime working hours will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and nighttime working hours will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The construction schedule will be announced after bids are solicited and a contract awarded. The project is estimated not to exceed $1 million.

A start date has not yet been decided, however signage will be posted before construction begins.