Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Brick Shorebeat

    Front Lawn Parking Prohibited in Brick, Leading Resident to Question Why After Ticket

    By Daniel Nee,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqE5m_0w8mSbgR00

    A car parked on a front lawn. (Source: Reddit/Submitted File)

    Like many municipalities, Brick Township’s code prohibits residents from parking vehicles on their front lawns unless they obtain a permit to designate an area for parking. The ordinance is rarely questioned, and enforced based on complaints rather than patrols by code enforcement officers, but the recent recipient of a ticket for the offense asked township officials at a recent meeting why the ordinance exists.

    As for the law itself, the township code in Brick is clear on the issue, codified in Section 267-8 . The code book states: “It shall be unlawful for any residential property owner to park or permit the parking of any vehicle on his or her residential lawn.”

    The issue was brought up at a council meeting after a resident of Greenwood Lane (whose name we are withholding as a courtesy) rose to speak about a summons he was issued for violating the ordinance. The man said he parks on his front lawn because he feels the street is too narrow, and too busy, to safely park on the pavement.

    “It’s used as a cut-through right off Mantoloking Road, and there is constant traffic,” he said. “I have so many problems with that road – I’ve been a resident there for about five years now and everyone has the same problem. Everyone flies down that road.”

    As for the parking ordinance: “I never even knew that was a thing, and in my opinion it’s a silly thing,” he added.

    Why Does the Ordinance Exist?

    There are legal reasons – as well as practical reasons – why such ordinances exist, and news articles from across the country chronicle more and more cities adopting them. Recently, Aurora, Colorado residents debated a ban on front lawn parking, with a council member stating that the presence of vehicles parked on lawns has led to a “detraction to the overall value of people’s property.”

    In Cape Coral, Florida, the issue came to a head in 2019 , when the city adopted regulations banning parking on lawns there, citing the fact that many residents consider cars parked on front lawns to be an “eyesore.”

    Officials in Corpus Christi, Texas passed a similar law in 2021, largely because of an outcry over parked vehicles deteriorating on lawns and reducing the curb appeal of the neighborhood. There, however, the ordinance allows front lawn parking on certain streets that are determined to be particularly narrow. The Corpus Christi ordinance sets fines for violators at $500, well above those that are issued in Brick.

    New Jersey, Township Administrator Joanne Bergin explained, adopts a uniform property maintenance code in its land use statutes, a version of which is then expected to be adopted by each town.

    “It is part of the international property maintenance code adopted by the state of New Jersey that each municipality adopts as its own,” she said.

    Brick’s parking regulations are tame compared to many cities in New Jersey, where parking is outright banned overnight without notifying police and obtaining permission. Locally, Spring Lake vigorously enforces such an ordinance, and North Jersey towns routinely prohibit on-street parking overnight. Brick does not send out police or code enforcement officers to proactively enforce the ordinance, however.

    “We don’t go around looking for these things, they generally come as a result of a complaint,” Bergin said, explaining that while some residents may not believe lawnside parking is a big deal, many residents disagree.

    Alternatives?

    Brick Township’s code is interpreted to mean that parking is prohibited when all four of a vehicle’s tires are on the lawn surface. If two tires are parked on the pavement, the other two may be parked on a lawn. That alternative did not pass muster with the resident.

    “If anybody were to park their vehicle halfway, with two tires touching the pavement, and someone is parked on the other side … there is no possible way for somebody to get down such a busy street,” he said.

    Yet another answer for some residents may be to approach the township and apply for relief from the ordinance if necessary.

    “There is an alternative where you can submit an engineering permit to make a portion of your lawn an official driveway, and then you can park there,” said Bergin.

    As for the issue of roads like Greenwood Lane being used as a cut-through for drivers to avoid a more congested, major roadway, there simply is no state law that makes short-cuts illegal.

    “It’s a public street, so even if it’s bothersome, people are allowed to cut through,” said Bergin. “It is a public street, and the public is allowed to use it to get from point ‘a’ to point ‘b.’”

    Comments / 30
    Add a Comment
    John Sefcik
    19h ago
    Americans loosing more of their rights to satisfy the minority Karen’s.
    Dennis Quealy
    19h ago
    If you live in a nice neighborhood where neighbors are putting much effort into keeping their properties nice and you’re parking your car on the front lawn, you’re a trashy, low life and it’s speaks volumes about how much of an inconsiderate LOSER you are.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Couple finds $100,000 in cash while magnet fishing in NYC – and the police surprisingly told them to keep it
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Diddy Shocks Internet With Instagram Post While Behind Bars
    hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago
    NJ perv plumber admits targeting dozens of victims, including minors
    920 ESPN1 day ago
    The Connecticut home where Trump lived with his ex-wife Ivana sells for a record $31.5M
    New York Post2 days ago
    Massive National Retailer Announces They Are Closing Stores Next Week
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Three billionaires have given a whopping $220 million combined to help get Trump elected
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man Who Went Viral For Having Same Birthday As Wife & Twins Shot Dead
    BIN: Black Information Network3 days ago
    Squatters may be behind massive fire that destroyed five homes in New Jersey, officials say
    New York Post1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Man arrested in South Jersey, wanted out of Virginia for deaths of married couple renting basement of his home
    KYW News Radio2 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Town officials consider game-changing ban on common lawn equipment: 'I think it's time'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Outside of School Amid Violent Fight With Classmate
    suggest.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    RECALL UPDATE: Pasta Recall Sparks Warning in 8 States
    alamogordotownnews.com1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy