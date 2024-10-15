Open in App
    Brick Finalizes Preservation of Property Where Six Home Development Was Planned

    By Daniel Nee,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYWvW_0w7IgSzF00

    A map showing the property at 2416 (Old) Hooper Avenue, Brick, N.J. (Credit: Google Earth)

    The Brick Township council has finalized the authorization of the purchase of a parcel of land off (Old) Hooper Avenue where a six-home subdivision had been planned for development.

    The council voted unanimously last week to purchase the property at 2416 Hooper Avenue, a 4.25-acre space that is located roughly behind Drum Point Elementary School and its neighboring sports complex. To the east, the same property backs up to what is commonly known as the “Airport Tract,” a massive 285-acre area of preserved land that was once home to a small airport. The overall property is north of Lighthouse Court.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bu4cy_0w7IgSzF00

    A map showing the property at 2416 (Old) Hooper Avenue, Brick, N.J. (Credit: Google Earth)

    Last month, the council introduced the bond ordinance, which allows the township to borrow $883,500 toward the $930,000 purchase. Since then, news has emerged that the cost of the acquisition will receive support from the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres program.

    “The township had advised the NJDEP Green Acres program of the acquisition, and expects to receive funds to reimburse the acquisition costs,” said Mayor Lisa Crate.

    The total amount of state funding for the purchase will be determined at a later date.

    Real estate records show the property having been listed for sale at $1 million in January, only to be taken off the market in May. County property records show a number of notices of settlement filed between the owner, Richard Osborn, and the township dating back to March and updated in August. The sale itself has not yet been executed.

    County records also show that while still in the hands of the previous owner, a company known as Hooper Avenue Development LLC successfully obtained a development permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection that authorized the construction of six single-family homes, reconstructed access drives from public streets, three bioretention basins and an underground network of pipes and utilities. The state permit was required since the property is located within a tidal flood hazard area. While the state permit was approved in 2022, the project never appeared for site plan approval before planning or zoning boards in Brick. The parcel is located within the Rural Residential (RR2) zone.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Linda
    1d ago
    great!
    arubamom4
    1d ago
    Good news!
    View all comments
