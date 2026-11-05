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American Football
📅 Millville varsity at Brick Memorial – NJSIAA Round 2
3 days ago
📅 Millville Varsity Football at Brick Memorial – NJSIAA Round 2
Millville’s varsity football team will play an away NJSIAA Round 2 playoff game against Brick Memorial.
- Date: Friday, 11/6/2026
- Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Location: Brick Memorial High School, 2001 Lanes Mill Rd, Brick Township, NJ 08724
Students, families, and fans are welcome to head to Brick Township to cheer on Millville in this playoff matchup.
More Info: 🏈 AWAY: Varsity Football vs Brick Memorial (NJSIAA...
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