📅 Millville varsity at Brick Memorial – NJSIAA Round 2

📅 Millville Varsity Football at Brick Memorial – NJSIAA Round 2

Millville’s varsity football team will play an away NJSIAA Round 2 playoff game against Brick Memorial.

Date: Friday, 11/6/2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Brick Memorial High School, 2001 Lanes Mill Rd, Brick Township, NJ 08724

Students, families, and fans are welcome to head to Brick Township to cheer on Millville in this playoff matchup.