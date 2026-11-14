undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Briarcliff Manor
⚠️ Winter fire safety checklist from Briarcliff Manor FD
12 days ago
⚠️ Get Your Home Winter-Ready with These Fire Safety Tips
Briarcliff Manor’s Fire Chief is sharing 10 key steps to get your home ready for the winter freeze and heating season:
- Have your furnace inspected and serviced by a qualified pro at least once a year.
- Have chimneys and vents cleaned and inspected yearly to prevent creosote build-up and chimney fires.
- Use dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces or wood stoves.
- Make sure your fireplace screen (metal or heat-tempered glass) is in good shape and secure.
- Keep a covered metal ash container and store it at least 10 feet from your home and buildings.
- Teach kids to stay 3 feet away from fireplaces, stoves, and space heaters.
- Use portable space heaters with automatic shut-off.
- Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets and keep them 3 feet from anything that can burn; turn them off when you leave the room or go to bed.
- Test smoke alarms on every level, inside and outside bedrooms; interconnected alarms are best.
- Test carbon monoxide alarms on every level and outside sleeping areas.
Follow Briarcliff Manor Fire Department on Facebook and Instagram, see member benefits, or apply to volunteer as a firefighter or EMT at https://www.bmfd.org/join-us/.
More Info: Manor of Speaking Weekly 11/13/26 • Briarcliff Man...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.