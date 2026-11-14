⚠️ Get Your Home Winter-Ready with These Fire Safety Tips

Briarcliff Manor’s Fire Chief is sharing 10 key steps to get your home ready for the winter freeze and heating season:

Have your furnace inspected and serviced by a qualified pro at least once a year.

by a qualified pro at least once a year. Have chimneys and vents cleaned and inspected yearly to prevent creosote build-up and chimney fires.

to prevent creosote build-up and chimney fires. Use dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces or wood stoves.

in fireplaces or wood stoves. Make sure your fireplace screen (metal or heat-tempered glass) is in good shape and secure.

(metal or heat-tempered glass) is in good shape and secure. Keep a covered metal ash container and store it at least 10 feet from your home and buildings .

and store it . Teach kids to stay 3 feet away from fireplaces, stoves, and space heaters.

from fireplaces, stoves, and space heaters. Use portable space heaters with automatic shut-off .

. Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets and keep them 3 feet from anything that can burn ; turn them off when you leave the room or go to bed.

and keep them ; turn them off when you leave the room or go to bed. Test smoke alarms on every level, inside and outside bedrooms; interconnected alarms are best.

on every level, inside and outside bedrooms; interconnected alarms are best. Test carbon monoxide alarms on every level and outside sleeping areas.

Follow Briarcliff Manor Fire Department on Facebook and Instagram, see member benefits, or apply to volunteer as a firefighter or EMT at https://www.bmfd.org/join-us/.