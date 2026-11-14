📅 Hybrid History & Archives Committee meeting on Nov. 19

The Advisory Committee for History and Archives will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

You can join in several ways:

In person: 1 Library Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

On TV: Channel 78 (Optimum) or Channel 30 (Verizon FIOS)

or Online livestream: https://briarclifftv.viebit.com

By Zoom (viewing & participation): Join link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81042560843?pwd=Xs08TTznwVUj673bepC3H7F8XxbsF5.1 Webinar ID: 810 4256 0843



Phone options (audio only), including +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) and +1 646 931 3860 US, are also available, plus other listed numbers.

Board members may attend by video conference under Village Code Chapter 47 and NYS Open Meetings Law §103-a, as long as a quorum is present in person at the public location.