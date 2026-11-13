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Briarcliff Manor
📢 Briarcliff Manor hiring Deputy Village Clerk
10 days ago
📢 Deputy Village Clerk job opening in Briarcliff Manor
The Village of Briarcliff Manor is hiring a Deputy Village Clerk.
This role will:
- Help run the day-to-day operations of the Village Clerk’s Office
- Support the Village Clerk/Assistant Village Manager
- Play a part in long-term succession planning for the office
They’re looking for someone who is organized, motivated, experienced, detail‑oriented, and resourceful, and who can work well with village staff, officials, employees, and the public.
To see full duties, qualifications, and how to apply, read the official posting here: https://www.briarcliffmanor.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5348/Deputy-Village-Clerk-Job-Posting.
More Info: Job Announcement - Deputy Village Clerk • Briarcli...
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