📢 Deputy Village Clerk job opening in Briarcliff Manor

The Village of Briarcliff Manor is hiring a Deputy Village Clerk.

This role will:

Help run the day-to-day operations of the Village Clerk’s Office

of the Support the Village Clerk/Assistant Village Manager

Play a part in long-term succession planning for the office

They’re looking for someone who is organized, motivated, experienced, detail‑oriented, and resourceful, and who can work well with village staff, officials, employees, and the public.

To see full duties, qualifications, and how to apply, read the official posting here: https://www.briarcliffmanor.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5348/Deputy-Village-Clerk-Job-Posting.