Brewster neighbors are sharing some helpful free deals this week, from cute toys for kids to local services.

Item: Plush teddy bears (assorted sizes, includes 5 Boyd's bears)

Condition: Gently loved, from a smoke- and pet-free home

Location: Town of Southeast, Putnam County, NY (Brewster area)

Source: trashnothing.com

These free teddy bears are meant for children in need. The poster asks that you reply only if you can get them to kids who truly need them, and to explain your intentions when you message. There are several bears in different sizes, all in great condition.

Pickup can be arranged at a mutually convenient time and place with the giver.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/4btcvpC

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item type: Masonry / construction services (not a physical free item)

Location: Tonetta Lake, Brewster, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

This post is for R&A Company LLC Construction, a family-owned masonry and construction business. They offer:

Bluestone patios & walkways

Stone walls & retaining walls

Custom fire pits

Brick & stone repairs

Paver installation

Concrete work

Steps & landings

Outdoor renovations

The listing highlights an experienced team and quality workmanship. The post appears in the "For Sale & Free" section, but it does not clearly state that the work itself is free, so be sure to confirm pricing and any free estimates directly with the company before you commit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item type: Masonry / construction services (not a physical free item)

Location: Tonetta Lake, Brewster, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a second posting for the same R&A Company LLC Construction services as above, shown under a different category. It lists the same offerings:

Bluestone patios & walkways

Stone walls & retaining walls

Custom fire pits

Brick & stone repairs

Paver installation

Concrete work

Steps & landings

Outdoor renovations

Again, the post does not clearly say the services are free. Treat it as an ad for paid work unless the poster confirms otherwise. You can reach out through Nextdoor to ask about free estimates or consultations.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items and local deals in Brewster can go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.