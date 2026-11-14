Looking for a new feline friend on the Cape? These sweet cats in Brewster, MA are ready for loving homes through the Animal Rescue League of Boston – Cape Cod Branch.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch

Phone: (508) 255-1030

Dorothy is a young kitten looking for her very first home. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $230

Personality: Shy at first, but very sweet once she warms up

Shy at first, but very sweet once she warms up Background: Loving mama who raised five kittens and is now ready to be spoiled herself

Loving mama who raised five kittens and is now ready to be spoiled herself Medical: Up to date on vaccinations, spayed , microchipped , and seen by the shelter vet team

Up to date on vaccinations, , , and Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch

Phone: (508) 255-1030

Notes: Shelter welcomes adopters from NH, RI, CT, and NY (no same-day adoptions)

Violet is ready for a calm, loving home where she can finally relax and soak up all the attention. She’d be a wonderful match for someone patient and gentle.

👉 Meet Violet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch

Phone: (508) 255-1030

Linus is a young gray kitten ready to grow up with his new family. Kittens do best with plenty of playtime, enrichment, and companionship.

👉 Meet Linus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $400

Personality: Incredibly social and outgoing; a great mix of playful and snuggly

Incredibly social and outgoing; a great mix of playful and snuggly Background: Traveled from Texas with her sibling Fargo to find a loving home

Traveled from Texas with her sibling Fargo to find a loving home Medical: Up to date on vaccinations, spayed , microchipped , and seen by the shelter vet team

Up to date on vaccinations, , , and Social needs: Does not have to be adopted with Fargo, but would benefit from a feline sibling to play with

Does not have to be adopted with Fargo, but would benefit from a feline sibling to play with Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch

Phone: (508) 255-1030

Florence sounds like a wonderful choice if you want a friendly, people-oriented kitten who enjoys both play and cuddle time.

👉 Meet Florence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch

Phone: (508) 255-1030

Bea is another sweet baby kitten hoping for a safe, loving home where she can grow, play, and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Bea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch at (508) 255-1030 or stop by their Brewster location to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.