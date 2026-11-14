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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Brewster
Looking for a new feline friend on the Cape? These sweet cats in Brewster, MA are ready for loving homes through the Animal Rescue League of Boston – Cape Cod Branch.
DOROTHY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch
- Phone: (508) 255-1030
Dorothy is a young kitten looking for her very first home. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VIOLET
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $230
- Personality: Shy at first, but very sweet once she warms up
- Background: Loving mama who raised five kittens and is now ready to be spoiled herself
- Medical: Up to date on vaccinations, spayed, microchipped, and seen by the shelter vet team
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch
- Phone: (508) 255-1030
- Notes: Shelter welcomes adopters from NH, RI, CT, and NY (no same-day adoptions)
Violet is ready for a calm, loving home where she can finally relax and soak up all the attention. She’d be a wonderful match for someone patient and gentle.
👉 Meet Violet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LINUS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch
- Phone: (508) 255-1030
Linus is a young gray kitten ready to grow up with his new family. Kittens do best with plenty of playtime, enrichment, and companionship.
👉 Meet Linus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FLORENCE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $400
- Personality: Incredibly social and outgoing; a great mix of playful and snuggly
- Background: Traveled from Texas with her sibling Fargo to find a loving home
- Medical: Up to date on vaccinations, spayed, microchipped, and seen by the shelter vet team
- Social needs: Does not have to be adopted with Fargo, but would benefit from a feline sibling to play with
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch
- Phone: (508) 255-1030
Florence sounds like a wonderful choice if you want a friendly, people-oriented kitten who enjoys both play and cuddle time.
👉 Meet Florence and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BEA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch
- Phone: (508) 255-1030
Bea is another sweet baby kitten hoping for a safe, loving home where she can grow, play, and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Bea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Animal Rescue League of Boston - Cape Cod Branch at (508) 255-1030 or stop by their Brewster location to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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