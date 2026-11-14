Brewer’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and friendly regulars, these are worth a look.

Employer: Yoshi Japanese Restaurant

Yoshi Japanese Restaurant Location: Brewer, ME (in person)

Brewer, ME (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.50/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Yoshi is an established local Japanese spot open 7 days a week. Great fit if you like kitchen work and can cover weekdays and weekends.

Employer: Yoshi Japanese Restaurant

Yoshi Japanese Restaurant Location: Brewer, ME (in person)

Brewer, ME (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.10/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Help keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, keeping things clean, and helping with closing prep. You’ll need to relocate to Brewer, ME 04412 before starting if you’re not already local.

Employer: Haffner's

Location: Brewer, ME

Brewer, ME Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned as an option in description)

(part-time also mentioned as an option in description) Pay: $16.00–$19.00/hour (based on experience and qualifications)

(based on experience and qualifications) Perks (full-time): Health, dental, tuition reimbursement, on-demand pay, employee discounts, advancement opportunities, up to $300 sign-on bonus

Front-line food service role in a convenience store setting, helping customers, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Good option if you want growth potential and a clear path to promotion.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the stack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.