Brewer’s convenience and deli spots are hiring, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Haffner's / Energy North Group

Haffner's / Energy North Group Location: Brewer, ME

Type: Full-time and part-time options (listings show both)

(listings show both) Pay: $16.00–$21.00 per hour (some postings list $16.00–$19.00)

Work in the Tradewinds deli inside a Haffner’s convenience store, helping customers, keeping the store clean, and stocking shelves. This role offers a summer bonus, up to a $300 sign-on bonus, on-demand pay, store discounts, and advancement opportunities—over 35% of employees have moved up into management or other roles.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.