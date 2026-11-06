🏥 Brewer, Maine Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $28/hr

Healthcare hiring around Brewer, Maine is steady right now, with new openings in both direct patient care and support roles. If you like helping patients but want to stay local, these are worth a look.

Employer: CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma Location: Brewer, ME

Type: Part Time

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare donors, equipment, and the donor area for plasma collection and keep a close eye on donors during and after the procedure. Good fit if you have at least 3+ months of work experience (medical setting preferred), like fast‑paced work, and don’t mind being on your feet and following strict safety rules.

Employer: Northern Light Health – Eastern Maine Medical Center

Location: Lafayette Building, Brewer, ME

Type: Part Time (24 hrs/week)

Schedule: 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Salary Range: $19.50 – $28.09/hour

Bonus: $3,000 sign‑on bonus (taxed)

Support oncology providers with rooming patients, vitals, ECGs, procedures, and follow‑up calls in an ambulatory cancer care clinic. Great for current MA students or certified/registered MAs (or LPNs) who want steady hours, hands‑on patient care, and experience in a busy cancer center.

Employer: Northern Light Health – Eastern Maine Medical Center

Location: Lafayette Building, Brewer, ME

Type: Full Time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Salary Range: $18.75 – $24.15/hour

Keep the radiation oncology department running smoothly by scheduling treatments, helping with patient transport and setups, stocking rooms, and handling reminder calls and billing reconciliation. Good match if you have a high school diploma/GED, are organized, comfortable with computers, and like a mix of office work and patient contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.