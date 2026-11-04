🏥 Brewer, Maine Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Brewer’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient support to advanced clinical roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: CSL

CSL Location: Brewer, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk meets healthcare: you’ll greet plasma donors, check them in, take vitals (blood pressure, pulse, weight, temperature), and enter info into the system. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, at least 3 months of customer service or clerical experience, and want hands-on medical experience in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Rehab Without Walls® Neuro Rehabilitation

Location: Brewer, ME

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, no weekends

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient neuro role focused on 1-on-1 care—no double-booking. You’ll work with patients recovering from brain injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, and other neuro conditions, alongside a supportive PT/OT/SLP team. Great if you have (or can get) a Maine PT license and want steady hours plus full benefits and mentorship.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Brewer, ME

Type: Locum tenens (contract)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM (8.5-hour shifts) , call 1 in 3 weeks (beeper, 30-minute response)

, call (beeper, 30-minute response) Patients: 3–9 patients per shift

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Locums pediatric neurology role with rounding, EEG work, and optional procedures like lumbar puncture and sleep studies. BLS and EEG skills are required, and Weatherby covers malpractice, travel, and housing, plus 24/7 consultant support and an online portal for time and assignment details.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.