Brevard’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several clinical and imaging roles open across local hospitals and clinics. If you’re an RN or technologist looking to stay in the mountains and grow your skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Brevard, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role jumps in when patients start to decline, providing fast, expert care across hospital units. You’ll handle acute assessments, support bedside teams in emergencies, and help train staff on early warning signs.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Brevard, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like big-picture care. You’ll assess patients, triage needs, and coordinate care between hospitals and clinics to make sure transitions are safe and smooth.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Cherry Hill Free Clinic Location: Brevard, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on imaging role doing diagnostic sonography across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. You’ll focus on accurate images, patient comfort, and close teamwork with physicians and nurses.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Brevard, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you enjoy seeing patients progress over time. You’ll manage rehab care plans, give meds and treatments, and work with therapists and families to support recovery after illness, injury, or surgery.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Brevard, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-acuity OR role focused on cardiovascular surgery. You’ll circulate and scrub, manage invasive lines, keep a sterile field, and support rapid-response situations with a tight surgical team.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Brevard, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run routine and advanced MRI exams in a community setting, from screening and positioning patients to working closely with radiologists and documenting in the EMR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.