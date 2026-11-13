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Transylvania County
🚧 Nov. 16: Westbound lane closed on East Main Street
9 days ago
🚧 Westbound lane closure on East Main Street – Nov. 16
On Monday, November 16, the westbound lane of East Main Street near the Transylvania County courthouse will be temporarily closed.
Crews will be decorating the courthouse tree, and the closure is needed while they work.
If you usually drive this stretch of East Main, give yourself extra time or use another route that day to avoid delays.
More Info: 11/16: Temporary Closure of Westbound Lane of East...
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