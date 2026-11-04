📅 Veterans Day ceremony and East Main Street closure Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day ceremony and downtown street closure

The City of Brevard is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Transylvania County Courthouse.

To make space for the event, East Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Broad Street to Gaston on November 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All community members are invited to attend and honor veterans. If you’ll be driving near downtown during that time, plan an alternate route around East Main Street between Broad and Gaston.