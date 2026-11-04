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Brevard
⚠️ Nov. 4: Possible brief outages on Brevard city phones
2 days ago
⚠️ City office phone lines may be spotty on Nov. 4
On Wednesday, November 4, Brevard city offices are switching to a new phone system. During the changeover, some city office phone lines may not work for short periods.
Here’s what you can do if you can’t get through by phone:
- For emergencies, always call 911.
- You can still pay bills online at www.cityofbrevard.com.
- You can also pay bills in person at 95 W Main Street.
- If you need same-day service by phone, wait a bit and try calling again later in the day, since any outages are expected to be brief.
This disruption is expected to affect city offices in Brevard only on November 4 while the new phone service is installed.
More Info: Potential Disruptions of City Office Phone Lines o...
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