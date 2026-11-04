⚠️ Nov. 4: Possible brief outages on Brevard city phones

⚠️ City office phone lines may be spotty on Nov. 4

On Wednesday, November 4, Brevard city offices are switching to a new phone system. During the changeover, some city office phone lines may not work for short periods.

Here’s what you can do if you can’t get through by phone:

For emergencies , always call 911 .

, always call . You can still pay bills online at www.cityofbrevard.com .

at . You can also pay bills in person at 95 W Main Street .

. If you need same-day service by phone, wait a bit and try calling again later in the day, since any outages are expected to be brief.

This disruption is expected to affect city offices in Brevard only on November 4 while the new phone service is installed.