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Brevard

⚠️ Nov. 4: Possible brief outages on Brevard city phones

2 days ago
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⚠️ City office phone lines may be spotty on Nov. 4

On Wednesday, November 4, Brevard city offices are switching to a new phone system. During the changeover, some city office phone lines may not work for short periods.

Here’s what you can do if you can’t get through by phone:

  • For emergencies, always call 911.
  • You can still pay bills online at www.cityofbrevard.com.
  • You can also pay bills in person at 95 W Main Street.
  • If you need same-day service by phone, wait a bit and try calling again later in the day, since any outages are expected to be brief.

This disruption is expected to affect city offices in Brevard only on November 4 while the new phone service is installed.

More Info: Potential Disruptions of City Office Phone Lines o...

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