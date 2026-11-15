Brentwood has some nice options right now if you like working with kids and teens. Most of these roles are part-time and flexible, so they can fit around school, family, or another job.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center Location: Brentwood, TN (in person)

Brentwood, TN (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work directly with K–12 students in reading, writing, math, and phonics—no lesson planning or grading. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree, want after-school, evening, or Saturday hours, and like focusing just on teaching.

Employer: Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Center Location: Brentwood, TN (in person)

Brentwood, TN (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Help high school students prep for the ACT/SAT and tutor subjects like Algebra, Geometry, Calculus, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics. Bachelor’s degree required, flexible year-round hours, and no admin work—just show up and teach.

Employer: Burn Boot Camp

Location: Brentwood, TN (in person)

Brentwood, TN (in person) Type: Part-time/variable hours (about 1–15 hours per week )

Part-time/variable hours (about ) Pay: From $12.00 per hour

Watch kids while parents work out, leading simple games and activities and keeping the play area safe and clean. Good fit if you have childcare or camp/babysitting experience and want a flexible schedule, plus perks like childcare and an employee discount.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they see.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.