Brentwood’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and retail. Here are several solid accounting and audit roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Brentwood, TN (Store Support Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle internal audits, risk and control reviews, and some Sarbanes-Oxley work across stores, DCs, and the support center. Great fit if you have 4+ years of audit experience (CIA/CPA strongly preferred) and want a role that mixes process improvement with classic audit work.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® (Lifepoint Business Services)

(Lifepoint Business Services) Location: Brentwood, TN (remote-friendly per description)

(remote-friendly per description) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,476 – $89,742 per year

This role owns capital projects, CIP, and fixed asset accounting across multiple facilities, plus month-end close and reporting. Ideal if you have 4+ years in project/fixed asset accounting, strong Excel skills, and want clear growth paths and robust benefits in a large healthcare network.

Employer: UHS / CCS (a UHS company)

Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $1,500 sign-on bonus after requirements)

You’ll post daily payments (checks and EFTs), reconcile deposits, and help balance cash reports across multiple facilities. Good match if you have 1–3 years of related experience, like detailed work with AR systems, and want strong benefits and PTO in a large healthcare organization.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.