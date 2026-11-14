Brentwood neighbors are giving away some great free items this week. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these deals are worth a look.

Item: 2 matching bar stools

Condition: Used – like new, described as super comfortable

Location: Brentwood, TN (exact address shared by poster; first come, first served)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

These are a matching pair of bar stools that no longer fit in the owner’s new place. Great if you need extra seating for a kitchen island or bar area. Must be able to pick up.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Adjustable egg holder for the fridge

Condition: Like new

Location: Sterling Oaks subdivision, Brentwood, TN (porch pickup)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Free, like-new egg holder that can adjust to fit different shelf lengths in your refrigerator. The owner is offering easy porch pickup in Sterling Oaks.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Inspire Adult Premium Washcloths – 20 packs

Condition: Brand new

Location: Brentwood, TN – Nolensville Pike & Concord Road, behind Aldi, Southpoint Subdivision (New White)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The poster has 20 packs of premium adult washcloths and wants them to go to a home in need. All are brand new. Pickup is near the Aldi at Nolensville Pike and Concord Road in the Southpoint subdivision.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Vintage Bally Fireball pinball machine (circa 1977)

Condition: Not working – needs repair; has colorful artwork and stainless-steel cabinet trim

Location: Morgan Farms, Brentwood, TN

Source: Nextdoor

Classic Bally Fireball pinball machine from around 1977. It has stopped working, and the owner isn’t handy with older machines. If you can haul it away and maybe tinker with it, it’s yours for free.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Brentwood tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.