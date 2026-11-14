Brentwood’s got a nice mix of hands-on work right now, from detailed jewelry work to steady warehouse shifts. If you like staying busy and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Polish, clean, and electroplate fine jewelry (some pieces up to $100K) using pro tools and equipment. This is a craft-focused role in a production setting, great if you enjoy detailed, careful work and want to build a specialized skill.

Employer: Local wholesale & retail company (via staffing agency)

Local wholesale & retail company (via staffing agency) Location: Brentwood, TN

Salary: $17/hr

Type: Full-time, on-site, temporary (Mon–Fri 9–5, some Saturdays)

Pick and pack orders, check SKUs and quantities, and help unload containers in a busy warehouse. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want steady hours through the season.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.