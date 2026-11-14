Brentwood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to remote leadership roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Provide Community (Provide CIC / NHS)

Provide Community (Provide CIC / NHS) Location: Brentwood Community Hospital, Brentwood

Type: Full-time, permanent (37.5 hrs, days/nights/weekends)

Salary: £25,760 – £27,476 per year + London fringe allowance

Closing date: 27/11/2026 (may close early)

Band 3 role on a 25-bed stroke rehab, nurse-led ward, working closely with an MDT to support complex patients and safe discharges. Great fit if you have NVQ Level 3, prior healthcare experience, and want a stable NHS role with NHS pension and clear career development.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Location: Brentwood, TN and surrounding areas

Type: Full-time and part-time available

Pay: Up to $15.75/hour

In-home care role helping clients with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and rides to appointments. Offers weekly pay (with Daily Pay option), flexible schedules, mileage/travel time pay, and benefits options—good if you want steady work close to home and have a HS diploma/GED and reliable transportation.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners (Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry)

(Nashville Aesthetic Dentistry) Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Patient-focused hygiene role doing cleanings, perio therapy, X-rays, and oral health education in a warm, relationship-based practice. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health & vision, employer-paid dental and life insurance, scrub allowance, and growth opportunities—ideal if you want a stable, team-oriented office.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Location: Based in Brentwood, TN – fully remote role

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, business hours (may vary)

Lead a remote inpatient coding team for multiple facilities—overseeing accuracy, audits, productivity, vendor coders, and DNFC goals. Best for someone with an associate degree, 8+ years acute care coding, 3+ years coding management, RHIT and CCS, plus interest in strong benefits, tuition/loan assistance, and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Brentwood are hiring steadily, and experience opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.