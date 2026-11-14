Brentwood has some solid front desk and office roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. These are good fits if you have customer service skills and want steady, in-person work.

Employer: Ascension – Saint Thomas Medical Partners

Ascension – Saint Thomas Medical Partners Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time \ Days

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy primary care clinic by greeting patients, managing check-in/check-out, handling records, and helping with insurance and billing questions. Comes with comprehensive health coverage, retirement match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits from a large, well-known healthcare system.

Employer: Lexus of Nashville (Lexus of Cool Springs)

Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17/hour to start, $18/hour after 90 days \ Paid weekly

Be the first face and voice of a luxury car dealership—greet guests, route calls, support the sales team, and keep the lounge area welcoming. Offers weekly pay, health & dental, paid Lexus training, paid vacation, IRA match, vehicle reimbursement program, and every Sunday off.

Employer: Sleep Wellness Clinics of America

Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Part-time \ In person

Salary: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Welcome patients, manage calls and calendars, and handle data entry and EMR in a sleep wellness clinic. Great if you have strong computer skills and want part-time front desk work, especially with any prior medical office experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.