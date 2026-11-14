Brentwood’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level AP to senior leadership and specialty underwriting. If you’re numbers-focused and like steady, professional work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Corpay

Corpay Location: Brentwood, TN (onsite, assigned workspace)

Type: Full-time, contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Accounting Department for Corpay’s Corporate Payments division and sit on the finance leadership team, reporting to the VP, Divisional Controller. You’ll own month-end close, financial reporting, internal controls, audits, and team leadership, with hands-on work in a complex, high-growth environment.

Employer: LBMC W Squared

Location: Brentwood, TN – Hybrid (2 days in office / 3 days remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like detailed work and a set routine. Handle invoice processing, vendor payments, reconciliations, and credit card audits for multiple clients, with a clear 8:00 AM–5:00 PM schedule and at least two days a week in the Brentwood office.

Employer: Berkadia

Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role underwriting complex affordable multifamily deals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac programs. You’ll structure and approve transactions, lead credit analysis, mentor junior staff, and stay on top of evolving affordable housing rules, with strong benefits and a people-focused culture.

Employer: First Financial Bank NA

Location: Brentwood, TN (onsite; other TN/KY locations also available)

Type: Full-time, salary exempt

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you enjoy deep financial analysis and commercial lending. Review business financials, cash flow, and credit risk, prepare loan presentations, and support lenders across multiple markets, with full benefits, 401(k) match, ESOP, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your resume in front of local hiring teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.