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💰 Brentwood, TN Accounting & Finance – Multiple Open Roles
Brentwood’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level AP to senior leadership and specialty underwriting. If you’re numbers-focused and like steady, professional work, these are worth a look.
Director of Accounting – Contractor (Corporate Payments)
- Employer: Corpay
- Location: Brentwood, TN (onsite, assigned workspace)
- Type: Full-time, contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Accounting Department for Corpay’s Corporate Payments division and sit on the finance leadership team, reporting to the VP, Divisional Controller. You’ll own month-end close, financial reporting, internal controls, audits, and team leadership, with hands-on work in a complex, high-growth environment.
Accounts Payable Coordinator
- Employer: LBMC W Squared
- Location: Brentwood, TN – Hybrid (2 days in office / 3 days remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like detailed work and a set routine. Handle invoice processing, vendor payments, reconciliations, and credit card audits for multiple clients, with a clear 8:00 AM–5:00 PM schedule and at least two days a week in the Brentwood office.
VP – Senior Underwriter, Agency Affordable Housing
- Employer: Berkadia
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact role underwriting complex affordable multifamily deals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac programs. You’ll structure and approve transactions, lead credit analysis, mentor junior staff, and stay on top of evolving affordable housing rules, with strong benefits and a people-focused culture.
Commercial Credit Analyst II
- Employer: First Financial Bank NA
- Location: Brentwood, TN (onsite; other TN/KY locations also available)
- Type: Full-time, salary exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you enjoy deep financial analysis and commercial lending. Review business financials, cash flow, and credit risk, prepare loan presentations, and support lenders across multiple markets, with full benefits, 401(k) match, ESOP, and paid holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your resume in front of local hiring teams.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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