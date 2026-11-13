Brentwood’s HR scene is busy right now, with several mid to senior roles open across healthcare, retail, and professional services. If you’ve got solid HR or talent experience, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead compensation design and administration for corporate, pet health, supply chain, and distribution teams. This role owns market benchmarking, incentive programs, pay equity reviews, and guides HRBPs and analysts on pay decisions and job leveling.

Employer: Ardent Health

Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner with hospital and market leaders to align people strategy with business goals. You’ll coach managers, support recruiting and onboarding, drive engagement, and use HR data to guide decisions across a multi-hospital healthcare system.

Employer: LBMC

Location: Brentwood, TN (Full-time / Hybrid / On-site)

(Full-time / Hybrid / On-site) Type: Other (listed as full-time hybrid in description)

Salary: Not listed

Design and deliver learning programs, run new-hire onboarding, and manage the firm’s LMS. This is a hands-on role for someone who loves facilitation, leadership development, and using data to improve training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.