👔 Brentwood, TN Executive Jobs: Multiple Leadership Roles Open

Brentwood’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in real estate and healthcare. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few strong options worth a closer look.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Brentwood, TN (supports multiple residential communities)

(supports multiple residential communities) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour + potential bonuses

Support several apartment communities with operations, resident relations, leasing, and basic financials. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in property management, sales, or customer service, can learn new properties quickly, and like a mix of office work, site walks, and resident interaction. Comes with robust benefits including medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Based in Nashville, TN (corporate role; listed under Brentwood area)

(corporate role; listed under Brentwood area) Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

Pay: Not listed (includes incentive eligibility)

Senior executive role leading operations for Emergency and Hospital-Based Services across HCA divisions. You’ll align strategy, manage financial performance, oversee locums usage, and guide operational and physician leaders. Best for someone with 15+ years in healthcare management and experience in multi-site or physician practice operations. Comes with comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and strong education support.

Employer: HCA Healthcare (Corporate)

Location: Nashville, TN (corporate campus; Brentwood-area listing)

(corporate campus; Brentwood-area listing) Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

Pay: Not listed (includes incentive eligibility)

Another posting for a VP Operations role over the Hospital Based Services service line (Emergency & Hospital Medicine). Focus is on strategy, financial performance, growth, and operational efficiency across divisions. Requires 15+ years of progressive healthcare management and strong skills in data, KPIs, and leading large teams. Includes HCA’s full total rewards package and access to corporate-level leadership development.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.