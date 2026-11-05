🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Brentwood, TN

Brentwood’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of places are building steady teams, not just filling gaps. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

This role is all about making great drinks, keeping the bar area clean and safe, and giving guests that “regulars at the bar” feeling. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, and dining discounts make this a solid pick if you enjoy a fun, social shift.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

You’ll keep tables turned, the dining room spotless, and guests seated quickly so service runs smooth. This is a great entry role if you want restaurant experience, with weekly pay, flexible hours, benefits, and strong growth paths inside the brand.

Employer: Brentwood Country Club

Location: Brentwood, TN

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $65,000–$68,000/year, based on experience

Lead daily kitchen operations at a private country club, from à la carte to banquets, while working closely with the Executive Chef. This role comes with a stable team, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, signing bonus after 90 days, and even a 10-day January closure for reset.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 8009 Moore's Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027

Type: Full-time

Shift: Flexible days, evenings, overnights + weekends

Run the day-to-day of a quick-service restaurant inside Circle K, leading the team, managing food quality, and owning the store’s results. This role offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, meal discounts, tuition help, and quarterly incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Brentwood tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.