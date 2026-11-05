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📋 Brentwood TN Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Openings
Brentwood has some solid front office and admin roles right now, especially in healthcare and professional services. If you like being the friendly face at the front desk and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.
Patient Service Coordinator – Oral Surgery
- Employer: OMS Nashville, PLLC
- Location: Brentwood, TN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $27.00 per hour
- Category: Patient-facing admin in oral surgery offices
This role is a mix of front desk, scheduling, and insurance coordination for an oral surgery practice. You’ll greet patients, manage calls, schedule surgeries and follow-ups, verify insurance, handle payments, and help keep the office running smoothly. Includes strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.
Receptionist
- Employer: Blankenship CPA Group, PLLC
- Location: Brentwood, TN – 101 Winners Circle (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Front desk in a CPA firm
You’ll be the first point of contact at a large local accounting firm, greeting clients, answering phones, handling mail, booking conference rooms, and helping with office events and tax-season projects. Comes with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, training, bonuses, and growth opportunities.
Front Office Receptionist – Brentwood, TN
- Employer: QualDerm Partners LLC
- Location: Brentwood, TN (may travel to other offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Generally Monday–Friday, ~7:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (varies by practice)
- Category: Medical front office in dermatology
This job is all about welcoming patients to a dermatology and aesthetics practice—answering phones, scheduling, checking patients in and out, verifying insurance, and keeping records accurate. Offers competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with strong match, PTO from day one, paid holidays, life and disability coverage, wellness plans, EAP, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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