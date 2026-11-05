📋 Brentwood TN Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Openings

Brentwood has some solid front office and admin roles right now, especially in healthcare and professional services. If you like being the friendly face at the front desk and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: OMS Nashville, PLLC

OMS Nashville, PLLC Location: Brentwood, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $27.00 per hour

Category: Patient-facing admin in oral surgery offices

This role is a mix of front desk, scheduling, and insurance coordination for an oral surgery practice. You’ll greet patients, manage calls, schedule surgeries and follow-ups, verify insurance, handle payments, and help keep the office running smoothly. Includes strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Blankenship CPA Group, PLLC

Location: Brentwood, TN – 101 Winners Circle (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Category: Front desk in a CPA firm

You’ll be the first point of contact at a large local accounting firm, greeting clients, answering phones, handling mail, booking conference rooms, and helping with office events and tax-season projects. Comes with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, training, bonuses, and growth opportunities.

Employer: QualDerm Partners LLC

Location: Brentwood, TN (may travel to other offices)

(may travel to other offices) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Generally Monday–Friday, ~7:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (varies by practice)

Generally (varies by practice) Category: Medical front office in dermatology

This job is all about welcoming patients to a dermatology and aesthetics practice—answering phones, scheduling, checking patients in and out, verifying insurance, and keeping records accurate. Offers competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with strong match, PTO from day one, paid holidays, life and disability coverage, wellness plans, EAP, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.